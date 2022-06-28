Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $40.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy to $34.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.64.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

CTRA opened at $27.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of -0.22. Coterra Energy has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.10.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 24.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at $12,444,348.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $1,591,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 291,212 shares in the company, valued at $9,269,277.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,327 shares of company stock worth $3,213,039 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.