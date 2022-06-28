Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $569.56.

NASDAQ COST opened at $481.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $490.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $521.10. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $393.13 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,498 shares of company stock worth $4,173,309. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.9% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 44.7% in the first quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 13,781 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.5% during the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,665 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

