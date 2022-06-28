Convex Finance Market Capitalization Hits $267.21 Million (CVX)

Convex Finance (CVX) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Over the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Convex Finance has a total market capitalization of $267.21 million and $6.52 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Convex Finance coin can now be purchased for about $4.14 or 0.00020082 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00181871 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00057411 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015033 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 91,858,042 coins and its circulating supply is 64,540,160 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

