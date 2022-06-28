Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 291,181 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 6,167,197 shares.The stock last traded at $143.79 and had previously closed at $145.45.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.29.

Get Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,637.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 631,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,118,000 after purchasing an additional 595,240 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth $112,760,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,304,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,616,000 after purchasing an additional 491,306 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,749,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $766,599,000 after purchasing an additional 325,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 874,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,772,000 after purchasing an additional 315,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.