ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,394 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 19,203 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 1.0% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $16,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,327,977 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $168,033,000 after purchasing an additional 59,037 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 9.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,262,480 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $424,408,000 after acquiring an additional 529,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 11.7% in the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.13. The stock had a trading volume of 223,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,945,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $124.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

A number of research analysts have commented on COP shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.91.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

