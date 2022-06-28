Conceal (CCX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.54 Million

Conceal (CCX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. In the last week, Conceal has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Conceal has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and $1,092.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000601 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,575.55 or 0.99802178 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00036667 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00233046 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00120233 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.59 or 0.00235706 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00075895 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004793 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003992 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 21,330,613 coins and its circulating supply is 12,445,423 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars.

