Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Stake Increased by Cross Staff Investments Inc

Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 396,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Comstock Resources makes up about 4.8% of Cross Staff Investments Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cross Staff Investments Inc owned about 0.17% of Comstock Resources worth $5,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 1,912.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 2,621,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,522 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $10,558,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,202,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,911,000 after buying an additional 1,084,309 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Comstock Resources by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,168,000 after buying an additional 1,017,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRK. Piper Sandler cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Comstock Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

CRK traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,502,825. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.11. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 45.27% and a negative net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Comstock Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.