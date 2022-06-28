Comparing Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO) & Honest (NASDAQ:HNST)

Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO – Get Rating) and Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Velocity Acquisition and Honest, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Velocity Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Honest 1 4 2 0 2.14

Honest has a consensus target price of $9.16, indicating a potential upside of 187.93%. Given Honest’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Honest is more favorable than Velocity Acquisition.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Velocity Acquisition and Honest’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Velocity Acquisition N/A N/A $10.20 million N/A N/A Honest $318.64 million 0.92 -$38.68 million ($0.49) -6.49

Velocity Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Honest.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.9% of Velocity Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of Honest shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.2% of Honest shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Velocity Acquisition and Honest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Velocity Acquisition N/A -123.33% 5.09% Honest -15.94% -27.61% -18.07%

Summary

Honest beats Velocity Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Velocity Acquisition (Get Rating)

Velocity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

About Honest (Get Rating)

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

