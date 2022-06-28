Comparing Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) & China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY)

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Rating) and China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Rating) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Ajinomoto has a beta of -0.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Shenhua Energy has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Ajinomoto pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. China Shenhua Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Ajinomoto pays out 11.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. China Shenhua Energy pays out 59.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ajinomoto and China Shenhua Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ajinomoto $10.24 billion 1.27 $673.95 million $1.26 19.14 China Shenhua Energy $51.96 billion 1.24 $8.00 billion $1.61 8.02

China Shenhua Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Ajinomoto. China Shenhua Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ajinomoto, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ajinomoto and China Shenhua Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ajinomoto 6.69% 10.90% 5.40% China Shenhua Energy 15.38% 11.76% 8.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Ajinomoto and China Shenhua Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ajinomoto 0 0 0 0 N/A China Shenhua Energy 0 1 1 0 2.50

Summary

China Shenhua Energy beats Ajinomoto on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ajinomoto Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasonings products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients to consumer foods and food service industries. This segment also provides instant noodles under the Knorr Cup Soup, and YumYum names; coffee under the Birdy and Blendy brands; powdered drink under the Birdy 3in1 name; MAXIM products; Chyotto Zeitakuna Kohiten products; and gift sets and office supplies comprising coffee vending machines, tea server, etc. The Frozen Foods segment offers Chinese dumplings, cooked rice, noodles, desserts, shumai, processed chicken, and other products. The Healthcare and Other segment provides amino acids to various industries, such as pharmaceuticals, foods, and cosmetics; sports nutrition products; personal care ingredients; and sterile products, as well as engages in the provision of contract manufacturing services for pharmaceutical intermediates and active ingredients. This segment also offers Ajinomoto Build-up Film, an interlayer insulating material for semiconductor packages. Ajinomoto Co., Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

China Shenhua Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical. The Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had the recoverable coal reserves of 14.15 billion tones. The Power segment generates electric power through thermal, wind, water, and gas; and sells electric power to power grid companies. The Railway segment provides railway transportation services. The Port segment offers loading, transportation, and storage services. The Shipping segment provides shipment transportation services. The Coal Chemical segment produces and sells methanol; and polyethylene and polypropylene, as well as other by-products. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China Shenhua Energy Company Limited is a subsidiary of China Energy Investment Corporation Limited.

