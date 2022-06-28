Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.84.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Community Health Systems to $10.50 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

CYH opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09. The firm has a market cap of $550.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.86. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $16.62.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James S. Ely III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 301,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,495. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 400,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after buying an additional 101,397 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,200,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,480,000 after buying an additional 102,674 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

