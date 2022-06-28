CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives $10.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

COMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CommScope in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CommScope from $8.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get CommScope alerts:

In related news, SVP Farid Firouzbakht acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 149,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,273.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 59,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $499,791.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,212,302 shares in the company, valued at $10,110,598.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 87,814 shares of company stock worth $714,555. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. CommScope has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $22.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.41.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 235.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CommScope will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

CommScope Company Profile (Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.