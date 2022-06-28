Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,690 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 2.6% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 43,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $23,672,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $40.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.08. The stock has a market cap of $181.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $37.56 and a 12-month high of $61.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Bank of America lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.87.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

