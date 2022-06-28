Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:CMTG)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.
NYSE:CMTG opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $14.96 and a 1 year high of $21.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.96. The company has a current ratio of 51.83, a quick ratio of 51.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.
Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $251,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $104,000. 54.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Claros Mortgage Trust (Get Rating)
Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Claros Mortgage Trust (CMTG)
- Is It Time To Pull The Trigger On Smith & Wesson Brands?
- What Makes QuantumScape (QS) An Interesting Stock Pick?
- Should You Consider Polestar Stock After Its IPO?
- PagerDuty Stock Rides the Digital Operations Management Trend
- MarketBeat Podcast: How to Profit In The Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.