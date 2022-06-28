Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:CMTG)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

NYSE:CMTG opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $14.96 and a 1 year high of $21.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.96. The company has a current ratio of 51.83, a quick ratio of 51.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMTG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust to $19.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $251,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $104,000. 54.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

