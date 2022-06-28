City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 5,900.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDEVY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,681. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.62. City Developments has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $6.79.

Get City Developments alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $0.1237 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This is a boost from City Developments’s previous dividend of $0.05.

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 103 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for City Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.