Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Receives $106.08 Average PT from Brokerages

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.08.

CRUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

CRUS stock opened at $73.83 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $70.11 and a 1-year high of $95.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.88.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $498.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.19 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 18.32%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $79,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,824.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $326,916.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,172.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth $973,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 99.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth about $234,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

