Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Receives $106.08 Average PT from Brokerages

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.08.
CRUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.
CRUS stock opened at $73.83 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $70.11 and a 1-year high of $95.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.88.
In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $79,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,824.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $326,916.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,172.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth $973,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 99.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth about $234,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cirrus Logic (CRUS)
- PagerDuty Stock Rides the Digital Operations Management Trend
- Should You Consider Polestar Stock After Its IPO?
- SentinelOne Stock Looks to Secure a Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast: How to Profit In The Bear Market
- These 3 Nasdaq-100 Leaders Have More Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.