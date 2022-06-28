CIBC Trims Onex (TSE:ONEX) Target Price to C$75.00

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$90.00 to C$75.00 in a research note released on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Onex from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Onex from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Onex from C$110.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Onex from C$121.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

TSE:ONEX opened at C$64.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$73.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$83.66. Onex has a fifty-two week low of C$64.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$101.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.57 billion and a PE ratio of 3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

