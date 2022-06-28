Chromia (CHR) One Day Volume Tops $22.90 Million

Chromia (CHR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 28th. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. Chromia has a market cap of $115.38 million and $22.90 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000999 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chromia Profile

Chromia (CHR) is a coin. Its launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

