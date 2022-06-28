China Construction Bank Co. Plans Dividend of $0.92 (OTCMKTS:CICHY)

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.9224 per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.
CICHY stock opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. China Construction Bank has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $16.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.53.
