China Construction Bank Co. Plans Dividend of $0.92 (OTCMKTS:CICHY)

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.9224 per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

CICHY stock opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. China Construction Bank has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $16.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.53.

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

