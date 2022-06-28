Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 225 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Chesapeake Wealth Management decreased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ACN traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $289.26. The company had a trading volume of 22,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,082. The firm has a market cap of $183.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.39. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $268.17 and a twelve month high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,252,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $368.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.03.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

