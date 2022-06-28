Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $679,000 Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Chesapeake Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,412,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total transaction of $1,413,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,229 shares in the company, valued at $3,499,743.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,296 shares of company stock worth $9,951,320. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.18. 60,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,054,015. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.34. The company has a market capitalization of $54.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.05 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 21.11%.

ICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.36.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

