Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $2.70 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Synopsys accounts for about 1.0% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $4.34 on Tuesday, hitting $307.52. The company had a trading volume of 7,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,678. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.02 and a 1-year high of $377.60. The stock has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $298.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.82.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total transaction of $16,064,538.72. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at $29,884,181.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 18,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.03, for a total transaction of $5,647,202.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,223,171.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,634 shares of company stock worth $37,821,492 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

