Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Chesapeake Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,899 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.56. 32,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,753,221. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.21. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $135.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.43%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.82.

Union Pacific Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.