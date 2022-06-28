Chesapeake Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 100.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,445 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gpwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

SCHA stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.45. The company had a trading volume of 9,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,371. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $55.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.68.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

