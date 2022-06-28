Chesapeake Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Chesapeake Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,630 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.1% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $1,306,000. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 17.3% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 36.0% in the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 48,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,964,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NSC stock traded up $2.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $54.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $242.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.22. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $219.31 and a 1-year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.89.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

