Chesapeake Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Chesapeake Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,917 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,646,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $9.24 on Tuesday, hitting $371.83. The company had a trading volume of 41,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512,931. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $459.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $175.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $11,450,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

