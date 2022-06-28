Chesapeake Wealth Management Buys 4,205 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in E.W. Scripps were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSP. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Huber Research lowered shares of E.W. Scripps from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

In related news, major shareholder Margaret Scripps Klenzing bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.92 per share, with a total value of $149,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 321,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,911.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $665,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSP traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,670. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.76.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

