Chesapeake Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of Sony Group stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.53. 10,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,891. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $79.94 and a 52-week high of $133.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.22 and a 200-day moving average of $101.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. Analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

SONY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

