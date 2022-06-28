Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $85.20, but opened at $88.50. Chesapeake Energy shares last traded at $89.35, with a volume of 10,264 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.04 per share, for a total transaction of $246,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,497.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua J. Viets bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.19 per share, for a total transaction of $127,823.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,025.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,150 shares of company stock worth $580,748 and have sold 205,986 shares worth $19,823,966.

CHK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.91.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a positive return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $2.34 dividend. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.44. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -62.89%.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 20.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 319.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,415,000 after purchasing an additional 190,646 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth $736,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth $5,072,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth $900,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth $460,000.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

