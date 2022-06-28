Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Chairman Buys $171,300.00 in Stock

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) Chairman Michael Wichterich purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.65 per share, with a total value of $171,300.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 25,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,486.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CHK traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,818,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,423. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.81. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $105.00.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 27.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $2.34 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -62.89%.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 20.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHK. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.91.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

