Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) to Issue $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.0% annually over the last three years. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 91.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.5%.

Shares of NYSE CHMI opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.53. The firm has a market cap of $129.77 million, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.18. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $10.61.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment ( NYSE:CHMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 83.63% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMI. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 32,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

