ChatCoin (CHAT) Price Hits $0.0009

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. ChatCoin has a market cap of $628,581.92 and $21,347.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,780.98 or 1.00048351 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00037167 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004787 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00023355 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004796 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.