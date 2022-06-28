Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Shares Gap Down to $29.05

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.05, but opened at $28.21. Cerevel Therapeutics shares last traded at $29.20, with a volume of 78 shares.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average of $29.20.

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Renger sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $1,559,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,607. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,876,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 452.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 89,596 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,676,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,723,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,334,000 after buying an additional 74,906 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 361,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,665,000 after buying an additional 124,427 shares during the period.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

