Centrifuge Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $61.84 million and $158,558.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,801.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,948.51 or 0.19410533 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00181559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00071910 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015998 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 264,052,780 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.