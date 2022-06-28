CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.40 (LON:CCJI)

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc (LON:CCJI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:CCJI traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 139 ($1.71). 66,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,667. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 146.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 150.54. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 132.30 ($1.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 164 ($2.01).

In related news, insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £600 ($736.11).

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Coupland Cardiff Asset Management LLP. It invests in the equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc was formed in 2013 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

