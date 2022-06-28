Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.39

Shares of Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.39 and last traded at $5.33, with a volume of 19197 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average is $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
About Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cathay Pacific Airways (CPCAY)
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
- Headwinds Sap Strength From Enerpac Tool Group
- How to Profit In The Bear Market
- Is It Time To Pull The Trigger On Smith & Wesson Brands?
- What Makes QuantumScape (QS) An Interesting Stock Pick?
Receive News & Ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.