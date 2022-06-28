Cartesi Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (CTSI)

Cartesi (CTSI) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 27th. Over the last week, Cartesi has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Cartesi coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000753 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cartesi has a market capitalization of $89.12 million and approximately $11.81 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00185378 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00054014 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015094 BTC.

Cartesi Coin Profile

Cartesi launched on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 571,688,971 coins. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars.

