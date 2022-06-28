Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Argus cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Carnival Co. & to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.98.

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.33. 45,804,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,310,430. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.89. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.03.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.51). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 61.84% and a negative net margin of 156.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.80) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,242,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 31.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 15,861 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.3% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 11,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,685 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

