CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Announces $0.28 Dividend

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

CareTrust REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 113.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect CareTrust REIT to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.5%.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CTRE stock opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.09. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $24.58.

CTRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of CareTrust REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 83,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 10,314 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 19,120 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 15,566 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $745,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.