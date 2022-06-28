Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Acquired by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,396,000 after buying an additional 2,327,008 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,674,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,167,000 after buying an additional 1,295,582 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,086,000 after buying an additional 17,736 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,482,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,691,000 after buying an additional 427,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,013,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,154,000 after buying an additional 590,764 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of CAH opened at $54.86 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.18 and a 200-day moving average of $54.76.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. The firm had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

CAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.56.

Cardinal Health Profile (Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.