Cardero Resource (OTCMKTS:CDYCF) Shares Up 0.8%

Cardero Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:CDYCF – Get Rating) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 13,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 12,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12.
Cardero Resource Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CDYCF)
