Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co Inc

Culbertson A N & Co Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 56,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 213.7% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 13,335 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.23.

COF stock opened at $109.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.90. The company has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $98.54 and a twelve month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.03 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 9.44%.

In other news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

