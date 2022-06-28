Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CTAGY opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.55. Capita has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70.
About Capita (Get Rating)
