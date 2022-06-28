Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 92.5% from the May 31st total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGEMY traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.21. The company had a trading volume of 82,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,340. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.85. Capgemini has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $49.65.

Get Capgemini alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.3727 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.95%.

Several research firms have commented on CGEMY. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Capgemini from €230.00 ($244.68) to €210.00 ($223.40) in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

About Capgemini (Get Rating)

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.