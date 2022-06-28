Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Iris Energy from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Compass Point lowered their price target on Iris Energy from $20.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Iris Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.
Shares of IREN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,223. Iris Energy has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.39.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,426,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,579,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Iris Energy in the fourth quarter worth $3,234,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Iris Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
