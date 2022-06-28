Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Iris Energy from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Compass Point lowered their price target on Iris Energy from $20.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Iris Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of IREN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,223. Iris Energy has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.39.

Iris Energy ( NASDAQ:IREN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.66 million. Equities research analysts expect that Iris Energy will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,426,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,579,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Iris Energy in the fourth quarter worth $3,234,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iris Energy Company Profile

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

