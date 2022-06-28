Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 65,729 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,780,098 shares.The stock last traded at $55.11 and had previously closed at $53.35.

CNQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.45. The company has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 239.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 14,138 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 266.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 33,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 24,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,299,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,484,000 after purchasing an additional 14,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

