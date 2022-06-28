Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,753 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 143.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 849.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 812.4% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CM opened at $49.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.21. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $47.81 and a 52 week high of $66.24. The company has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($1.15). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 26.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.20%.

CM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Europe upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

