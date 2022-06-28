Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX) Increases Dividend to GBX 5.10 Per Share

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.10 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This is a boost from Cake Box’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of CBOX stock opened at GBX 185 ($2.27) on Tuesday. Cake Box has a 1 year low of GBX 135 ($1.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 428 ($5.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 192.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 228.03. The company has a market cap of £74 million and a PE ratio of 14.52.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Cake Box in a research note on Monday.

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. As of March 31, 2021, the company operated 157 franchise stores. It also engages in property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

