Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.97. 3,000,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,381,126. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.95. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 2.82.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.04. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Don R. Kornstein purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,849.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $140,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,570 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 958.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

