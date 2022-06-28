Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,384 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at about $225,524,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 388,845 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,731,000 after purchasing an additional 20,779 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 788,805 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,994,000 after purchasing an additional 55,691 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.73.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 22,542 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $3,457,041.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,624.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 70,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $10,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,237,268 shares in the company, valued at $188,435,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 379,348 shares of company stock worth $57,795,986. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.69. The stock had a trading volume of 9,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,784. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $192.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.62. The company has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 57.85, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.