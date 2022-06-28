Burford Capital (NASDAQ:BUR) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Burford Capital Limited (NASDAQ:BUR – Get Rating) shares rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.43 and last traded at $10.29. Approximately 9,377 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Burford Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.59.

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

